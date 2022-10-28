Don’t ignore early symptoms of brain stroke: Expert

Agencies

Bathinda, Oct 28: “One should not ignore early symptoms of brain stroke and rush for medical help as soon as possible.

The symptoms may be sudden loss of sensations or weakness in the face, hands and feet especially in one part of the

body, difficulty in walking, dizziness, lack of balance & sudden sharp headache,”

Addressing a press conference here on Friday on brain stroke awareness to mark World Stroke Day , Dr. Pallav Jain,

neurologist at Max Hospital Bathinda said that stoke treatment aims to smooth and normalize blood circulation, so as to

protect brain cells from damage.

Some medicines also try to open the blockage of nerves, but these medicines should be given within 4-5 hours of stroke

which is also known as ‘golden period’, he maintained.

Although the exact cause of the rise in blood pressure in winter is yet to be ascertained, most experts believe that the veins

shrink in winter and due to the thickening of the blood, it takes more effort to pump it for its circulation in the body, opined Dr.

Pallav.

He further said that this increases blood pressure. In this season, you can reduce the risk of stroke by covering your body

with woolen and warm clothes. Keep the windows and doors closed and put curtains, so that the heat remains in the room.

The ideal room temperature should be 18 to 21 °C. People who have high blood pressure, their blood pressure rise to

dangerous levels in the morning in winter. This increases the risk of brain stroke manifold, he asserted.

Meanwhile Max Hospital, Bathinda neurosciences department has a 24×7 emergency team of neurologists, neurosurgeons

and critical care doctors available.