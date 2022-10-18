Divisional Volleyball meet of Jammu begins

NL Correspondent

Udhampur, Oct 18: Divisional level inter-district under-19 boys’ volleyball tournament, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), begun

today at twin venues, here.

The event was declared open in a well attended function held at SIKS Model Boys HSS Udhampur by Director Sher-E-Kashmir Police Academy

Udhampur, Garib Dass (ADGP), who was the chief guest.

Speaking to the gathering, the chief Guest congratulated the DYSSO Udhampur and the field staff for their efforts in hosting the mega event. He stressed

upon the participants to make sports a part of their lives to as to stay physically fit and mentally strong. He assured DYSS all possible help in promoting sports

in the district.

Principal, Brij Mohan Sharma and Incharge Principal, SIKS Model HSS Boys Udhampur, Pawan Kumar were the guests of honour. Rajinder Singh Katoch,

ex-district DYSS) officer, Champa Devi, Pawan Kumar (ex ZPEOs) and Vishnoo Devi (retired PET) were the special guests.

Earlier, district (DYSS) officer, Swaran Singh welcomed the chief guest and other distinguished guests while appreciating the enthusiasm among the participating

teams. Teams from all 10 districts of Jammu Division are taking part in this event on league cum knockout basis. The participating teams and their officials march

past on the drum beats of J&K Police Band.

The dance performance young six years old, Akhil Kumar from Tehsil Ramnagar on dogri folk song was appreciated by one and all.

The Results (League): Samba bt Kathua 2-0 (25-21, 30-28); Poonch bt Rajouri 2-0 (25-23, 25-20); Doda bt Kishtwar 2-0 (25-13, 25-19); Jammu bt Reasi 2-0 (25-

12, 25-18).

Today’s scheduled matches officiated by the technical panel including Kuldeep Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Naveen Sharma, Manik, Nargotra, Surinder Gupta,

Suresh Pal, Swarandeep Singh Tara, Sanjeev Verma, Sourab Pandit.

Among others present were Kartar Singh (ZPEO Majalta), Poonam Sharma (ZPEO Jib), Ajit Singh (Incharge ZPEO Udhampur), Jasvinder Singh, Som

Dev Khajuria, Romesh Chander, Anita Goswami, Sanjeev Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Jatin Sethi, Bhoopinder Singh, Abdul Qadir, Anshu Brat Khanna and

Vipin Photra.