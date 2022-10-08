District Chess C’ship from Oct 8

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: The District Srinagar Chess Association is going to organize District Srinagar Chess Championship in collaboration with All J&K Chess Association under the aegis of J&K Sports Council at Press Sports Club Wazirbagh, here from October 8 to 9.

The championship is being organised for senior, junior and sub junior for boys and girls. All interested players are welcome to participate in it and register themselves before October 8 up to 10 am.