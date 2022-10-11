District Chess C’ship concludes

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Three days District Srinagar Chess Association concluded at Srinagar Sports Club Wazirbagh, here today.

About 55 players participated in the championship in various categories including senior, junior, sub- junior in both boys and girls categories.

In the senior category, Sahil Rashid Kumar secured 1st position and remained overall Champion, 2nd position was secured by Comrade Rashid Gowhar and 3rd position was won by Mohammad Ayaan Khan.In junior boys under-7 category, 1st position was secured by Parth Pandey, while 2nd position was won by Mohammad Salman, in under-9 category, 1st position was secured by Abdul Muiz Qadri, 2nd position by Aaban Sajad and in under-11 category, 1st position was clinched by Mufassir Hussain and 2nd position by Sheikh Azhar Afaq and 3rd position by Ehan Sajad.

In under-13 category, 1st position was secured by Syed Ikhlas Bukhari, 2nd position was won by Molvi Riza Ali and 3rd position was clinched by Wajid Gowhar Tak, whereas in under 15 category, 1st position was secured by Abdul Baari and in under-17 category, 1st position was secured by Bazif Manzoor Bhat and 2nd position was clinched by Irfan Amin. In the under-19 category, 1st position was secured by Faizan Shabir.In girls under-7 category, 1st position was secured by Zaira Reyaz, in under-9 category, 1st position was won by Aleena Reyaz and in under -11 category, 1st position was secured by Aaeesha Gowher Rashid, under 13 category, 1st position was secured by Masooma Zainab and in under-15, 1st position was won by Areeba Shabir.