Director inaugurates Inter-Semester Sports week at NIT Srinagar

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 28: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal Friday inaugurated the Inter-

semester sports week 2022, in which 16 teams from 8 semesters will be participating in the event.

The inaugural function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, while Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed

Kaiser Bukhari and Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman were special guests on the occasion.

Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator was also present on the occasion.The tournament is being organized by the Department

of Physical Education NIT Srinagar.

While inaugurating mega sports week, Prof. Sehgal applauded the role of Physical Education Department in conducting sports

activities round the year and assured his full cooperation for future projects.

He said regular participation in sports activities teaches us to plan ahead and see through the consequences of our actions.

“We need to quickly assess the situation, adjust, adapt and act accordingly. Being flexible and not carry a fixed mindset,”

Prof. Sehgal said.

Director NIT Srinagar assured the participant players of every possible support in terms of coaching and augmentation of

their skills and performance.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari highlighted the benefits of sports and said that participation in

sports activities promotes health and wellbeing.

“I appreciate all the students who are taking active part in the tournament and in future, we will organize more such sports

tournaments on the campus,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari also appreciated the staff of the sports department. Over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has developed

State-of-the-art sports facilities on campus and will continue to expand it, he said.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman also appreciated the organizers and Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal for

taking such initiatives for the promotion of the sports in the Intuition.

On the occasion, Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator expressed his gratitude to the NIT Srinagar administration for

supporting such initiatives on the campus.

He said 16 teams including 8 boys and 8 girls from each semester are participating in the mega event. Students will play 8

games including Basketball, volleyball, Kabaddi,Tug of war, Table Tennis, Chess and Carrom.

The tournament is being organized by Dr. Srinibash Mishra (SAS Coordinator), Kowsar Ali Mir (SAS Officer), Sohail

Ahmad Baba (SAS Assistant), Abdul Gani Lone (Sr.Technician), Ghulam Hassan Dobhi (Sr. Technician), Abdul Rashid Sheikh

(Office Attendant), Mohmmad Akbar Dar (Groundsman) and Habib Ullah Akhoon.