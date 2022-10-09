‘Didn’t anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?’, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti questions Centre

: “They (BJP) said to Jammu’s people that they’ll make a CM from Jammu. BJP could have made a Lieutenant Governor (LG) from Jammu but instead, they made the LG of J&K from UP. Didn’t anyone from Jammu deserve to be the LG?”: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

