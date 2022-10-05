NL Correspondent
Rajouri, Oct 05: Dharilerote Volleyball Club today lifted the title trophy of exclusive girls District Rajouri Volleyball
Championship played at Government Higher Secondary School, Manjakote under the banner of District Volleyball
Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.
In the final, Dharilerote Club trounced Khan Volleyball club Mangalnar in straight sets of 25-22, 25-19. Earlier, in the
preliminary round, Gambir Brahmana Club beat Patrara 2-0; Khan Club beat Manjakote 2-0; Dharilerote beat Gambir
Brahmana 2-0.
In the final, Colonel Gohar was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of Volleyball Association in engaging
the youth of the border areas in their loved game of Volleyball. He lauded the role of Mohd Tariq, incharge Rajouri
Volleyball Association.
Among those present were Khalid Hussain, Jameel Ahmed, Sidarat Hussain, Shabir Khan, Sageer Ahmed, Shakil
Khan and Dr Asan Qureshi.
Dharilerote Club girls bag Rajouri Volleyball trophy
NL Correspondent