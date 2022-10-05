Dharilerote Club girls bag Rajouri Volleyball trophy

NL Correspondent

Rajouri, Oct 05: Dharilerote Volleyball Club today lifted the title trophy of exclusive girls District Rajouri Volleyball

Championship played at Government Higher Secondary School, Manjakote under the banner of District Volleyball

Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

In the final, Dharilerote Club trounced Khan Volleyball club Mangalnar in straight sets of 25-22, 25-19. Earlier, in the

preliminary round, Gambir Brahmana Club beat Patrara 2-0; Khan Club beat Manjakote 2-0; Dharilerote beat Gambir

Brahmana 2-0.

In the final, Colonel Gohar was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of Volleyball Association in engaging

the youth of the border areas in their loved game of Volleyball. He lauded the role of Mohd Tariq, incharge Rajouri

Volleyball Association.

Among those present were Khalid Hussain, Jameel Ahmed, Sidarat Hussain, Shabir Khan, Sageer Ahmed, Shakil

Khan and Dr Asan Qureshi.