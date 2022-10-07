Development, peace in J&K top priority of the Govt: Minister

Srinagar, Oct 06 (PIB): Union Minister of State for
Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India,
Ramdas Athawale Thursday said that development and
peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the
Prime Minister Modi led government which is evident
now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the
beginning of investment processes in thousands of
crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the
welfare of the people.
The Minister said this while interacting with the media
during a press briefing held at Srinagar.
Ramdas Athawale said that the peaceful atmosphere,
which is now prevalent in J&K under the present
government, has been able to attract lakhs of tourists
which is a positive sign and will create job opportunities
for the youth of J&K besides infrastructure development
in the tourism sector.
Athawale said that the government wants to create more
employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by
attracting private sector investment. Many private sector
investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will
invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of
the Union Territory, the minister added.
Saying that J&K is and was the integral part of India, Sh.
Athawale said that it is in the interest of Pakistan to
improve relations with India for peace to prevail and for
its own development.
Ramdas Athawale said that from last many years, the
gates of development have opened for J&K which is
evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored
schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas
Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana,
Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes
for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other
Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K.
Athawale further said that the hundred percent
implementation of many central schemes in J&K is
witness to the fact that the Govt. of India is steadfast to
provide social stability at all fronts be that housing,
livelihood etc. to the people of J&K.
The Minister Informed that under PM Narendra Modi
implementation of the social welfare schemes has
picked up pace in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident
from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between
2014-2022 (September), 26 lakh accounts have been
opened in J&K, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between
2016-22 (September), 12 lakh 43 thousand gas
connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries,
under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22
(September), 15 thousand houses have been
constructed in J&K, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural),
ninety thousand houses have been constructed, under
PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 05 lakh 09 thousand have been
benefited in J&K and under Ujala Yojana, 85 lakh LED
bulbs have been issued in J&K.
The Minister informed that between 2019-22
(September), 1720 De-addiction centers have been
either funded or established under Financial Assistance
for the establishment of De-addiction centers out of
which 12 have been either funded or established in
Jammu and Kashmir.