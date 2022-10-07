Development, peace in J&K top priority of the Govt: Minister

Srinagar, Oct 06 (PIB): Union Minister of State for

Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India,

Ramdas Athawale Thursday said that development and

peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the

Prime Minister Modi led government which is evident

now with the visit of lakhs of tourists this year and the

beginning of investment processes in thousands of

crores in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir for the

welfare of the people.

The Minister said this while interacting with the media

during a press briefing held at Srinagar.

Ramdas Athawale said that the peaceful atmosphere,

which is now prevalent in J&K under the present

government, has been able to attract lakhs of tourists

which is a positive sign and will create job opportunities

for the youth of J&K besides infrastructure development

in the tourism sector.

Athawale said that the government wants to create more

employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by

attracting private sector investment. Many private sector

investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir and will

invest thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of

the Union Territory, the minister added.

Saying that J&K is and was the integral part of India, Sh.

Athawale said that it is in the interest of Pakistan to

improve relations with India for peace to prevail and for

its own development.

Ramdas Athawale said that from last many years, the

gates of development have opened for J&K which is

evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored

schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas

Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana,

Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes

for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other

Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K.

Athawale further said that the hundred percent

implementation of many central schemes in J&K is

witness to the fact that the Govt. of India is steadfast to

provide social stability at all fronts be that housing,

livelihood etc. to the people of J&K.

The Minister Informed that under PM Narendra Modi

implementation of the social welfare schemes has

picked up pace in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident

from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between

2014-2022 (September), 26 lakh accounts have been

opened in J&K, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between

2016-22 (September), 12 lakh 43 thousand gas

connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries,

under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22

(September), 15 thousand houses have been

constructed in J&K, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural),

ninety thousand houses have been constructed, under

PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 05 lakh 09 thousand have been

benefited in J&K and under Ujala Yojana, 85 lakh LED

bulbs have been issued in J&K.

The Minister informed that between 2019-22

(September), 1720 De-addiction centers have been

either funded or established under Financial Assistance

for the establishment of De-addiction centers out of

which 12 have been either funded or established in

Jammu and Kashmir.