Detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

Secessionist poster surfaced in Bari Brahmana
Sarbjeet Singh
Jammu Tawi, Oct 27: Security forces Thursday
recovered a bag with explosive materials and detonators
from Jammu Tawi Railway station on Thursday.
Officials told a suspicious bag containing 18 detonators
and some wires was recovered near taxi stand of
Jammu Tawi Railway Station.
“We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Tawi
Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes
were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires
were recovered. Around 500 gm of wax-type material
was packed in the box. Materials have been seized,”
said Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu.
He said: “Shortly after the incident, the dog squad and
bomb disposal team reached the site to conduct probe.”
Earlier, in Samba district a threatening poster surfaced
on gate of Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana.
An official said passer-by informed police about the
poster pasted allegedly by terrorist organisation Jammu
Kashmir Gaznabi Force on the entry gate of Municipal
Park Bari Brahmana. “The message on poster was to
observe Black Day on accession day of Jammu Kashmir
with India, which the present regime recognized and
granted a holiday on October 26,” the official said.
They said that an FIR has been registered by police
station Bari Brahmana under Section 13 UAPA 153-A
and 505 IPC and investigation has been taken up.