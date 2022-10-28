Detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

Secessionist poster surfaced in Bari Brahmana

Sarbjeet Singh

Jammu Tawi, Oct 27: Security forces Thursday

recovered a bag with explosive materials and detonators

from Jammu Tawi Railway station on Thursday.

Officials told a suspicious bag containing 18 detonators

and some wires was recovered near taxi stand of

Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

“We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Tawi

Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes

were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires

were recovered. Around 500 gm of wax-type material

was packed in the box. Materials have been seized,”

said Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu.

He said: “Shortly after the incident, the dog squad and

bomb disposal team reached the site to conduct probe.”

Earlier, in Samba district a threatening poster surfaced

on gate of Municipal Committee Bari Brahmana.

An official said passer-by informed police about the

poster pasted allegedly by terrorist organisation Jammu

Kashmir Gaznabi Force on the entry gate of Municipal

Park Bari Brahmana. “The message on poster was to

observe Black Day on accession day of Jammu Kashmir

with India, which the present regime recognized and

granted a holiday on October 26,” the official said.

They said that an FIR has been registered by police

station Bari Brahmana under Section 13 UAPA 153-A

and 505 IPC and investigation has been taken up.