Dengue spreads its wings in Jammu

90 children, 60 adults with dengue being admitted every day: GMC Jammu

Jahangeer Ganaie

Jammu Tawi, Oct 20: Dengue fever is the biggest challenge at the moment in Jammu and rise in admissions is a matter of great concern, a top doctor in Jammu said on Wednesday.

Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, addressing a press conference here said that dengue positivity is showing an upward trend.

He said with enhanced testing, the number of positive cases is also increasing and dengue is the biggest challenge at the moment in Jammu.

“Everyday 80-90 children are admitted in Paediatrics hospital while 50-60 adults are also admitted every day which is a matter of great concern,” she said, adding that so far five persons suffering from dengue have died.

She said that it was found during the audit that the deceased reached hospital at a late stage with multi-organ failure and shock.

Since 2013, the first time dengue acquired the dimensions of epidemic and higher ups are continuously taking feedback and technical suggestions in this regard so that none can face any problems.

He said that there is no need to panic if anyone will test positive but need to take physical as well as mental rest and be hydrated, drink more water, eat fruits and vegetables.

She added that shock syndrome and dengue haemorrhagic cases are very rare and report to a doctor if blood starts coming out of the nose or any other body parts.

“The better way to keep ourselves away from dengue is to prevent mosquitoes from accessing egg-laying habitats by environmental management and modification, disposing of solid waste properly and removing artificial man-made habitats that can hold water and covering, emptying and cleaning of domestic water storage containers on a weekly basis besides applying appropriate insecticides to water storage outdoor containers,” Dr Sudan said.

Dr Rajeev Gupta, Head of Department Preventive and Social Medicine said that the Aedes aegypti mosquito is considered the primary vector of dengue. “It could breed in natural containers such as tree holes and bromeliads but nowadays it has well adapted to urban habitats and breeds mostly in man-made containers including buckets, mud pots and discarded containers and used tyres, storm water drains etc which must cleared and cleaned frequently,” he added,

The mosquito remains active mostly at dusk and dawn and people must wear clothes that minimises skin exposure to these mosquitoes, he said.