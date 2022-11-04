Demonstrations in Kargil, Leh hold demonstration statehood

At loggerheads over a monastery until recently, Buddhists, Muslims join hands for protest

Jammu Tawi, November 2

Members of the Buddhist and the Muslim communities, which were at loggerheads over the issue of a monastery a few months ago, put up a united show to demand statehood for the Union Territory on Wednesday. Massive protests were organised in both Leh and Kargil districts, led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), respectively. A large number of residents came out on roads braving the chill.

The demand for the safeguard under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was first raised in 2020 and later the groups added the demands of complete statehood, addition of a Lok Sabha seat and a Rajya Sabha seat in the UT and speeding up of the recruitment process. At present, Ladakh, which has no Assembly, has only one Lok Sabha seat.

Sajjad Kargili, a member of the KDA, told The Tribune that the protests were held after a long gap due to a few reasons. “The visit of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama kept everyone busy in July and August. Besides, a dispute over a piece of land for a Buddhist monastery in Muslim-dominated Kargil caused mistrust among the communities. Now, all differences have been sorted out and both the communities are fighting together for their rights,” he said.

He said that in the coming days, more protests would be held against the Central Government demanding the genuine rights of the people of the region. Interestingly, the KDA and the LAB have also formed a core committee and decided to roll out a calendar for the upcoming protests. A meeting of both the associations was held on October 26 in which the future course of action for the agitation was decided.

“All the villages in Ladakh will be reached out by both associations and people will be asked to support us,” said Sajjad. Local residents in Ladakh are of the opinion that before the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs, Ladakh had a safeguard in form of Article 35-A under which no outsider could purchase land in the region. Residents now fear that people from outside the UT will purchase land that can affect their culture.

There have been many meetings of members of the KDA and the LAB with officials of the Central Government and ministers regarding the issue in the past that could reach no conclusion.

Jigmat Paljor, a member of the LAB, said the BJP that was earlier supporting the agitation made an exit long ago. “Desperation among people of Ladakh is increasing. The today’s protests were a prelude to the agitation that will continue in 2023 if our demands are not met,” he added.

