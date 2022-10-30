DDC Chairpersons, DCs hand over appointment letters to new Appointees

Jammu Tawi, October 30: Employment Fair (Yogeta–se-Rozgar Mela) was
today held across the Districts of Jammu Division as part of 4 th edition of Back
to Village programme.
The proceedings of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ started with the virtual address of
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who extended his congratulations to 3,000
youth, who received appointment letters to work in the government
departments in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister described Jammu
and Kashmir as the pride of every Indian, and said that it is time to leave
behind the old challenges and take full benefit of new possibilities.
Meanwhile, District Development Council Chairmen, Deputy
Commissioners and other officers handed over appointment letters to new
appointees at the Mela.
At Samba
District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma handed
over 200 appointment letters to newly selected youth under the Rozgar Mela
initiative in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta in the
conference hall of the DC office.
Youth felicitated under the Yogayta Se Rozgar Mahotsav are serving in
different departments including Health, revenue, FCS&CA, Education, Jal
Shakti, Animal Husbandry etc.
Speaking on the occasion, the District Development Council Chairman
outlined the JK Government's commitment towards creating employment
avenues for youth in a transparent and fair manner. "Under Rozgar Mela
youth are being provided employment in different departments strictly on the
basis of competence and merit" said the DDC Samba.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Suram Chand Sharma, District officers
and others were also present on the occasion.
At Rajouri
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal handed over 100
appointment letters to newly appointed sub auditors and class IV employees.
While interacting with the new appointees, the DC urged them to work
with full dedication and honesty and deliver best to progress in their career.
He also asked them to remain ready for any type of tasks to be
assigned by their respective departments and work with a positive mindset
while performing different activities related to their job.
At Reasi
Chairperson, District Development Council Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag, in
presence of Deputy Commissioner, Babila Rakwal handed over appointment
letters to 67 candidates selected by Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection
Board.
The ceremonial event was organized to encourage the youth to work for
the Government with full dedication.
Later, the DDC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner congratulated
the selected candidates who appreciated the Government’s transparent and
fast track recruitment process.
President Municipal Council, Councilors MC Reasi, besides senior civil
and Police officers were also present.
At Kathua
As part of the ambitious ‘Yogyata Se Rozgar’ initiative of the Jammu
and Kashmir government, proceedings of the Rozgar Mela were held at the
conference hall of DC Office complex Kathua. As many as 156 youth
appointed for different posts of Government departments were given
Appointment Letters.
The event was presided over by District Development Council
Chairperson Mahan Singh. Vice Chairperson Raghunandan Singh, other DDC
members and the officers of district administration were also present.
The DDC Chairperson reiterated the resolve of LG administration to
provide job opportunities to youth of Jammu and Kashmir by conducting fast
track recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. He called upon the
selected candidates to give their best while executing their duties and play
their role in extending easy and accessible governance for the larger good of
the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
At Poonch
Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet handed over 91 appointment
letters to newly appointed Sub –Editors and class IV employees.
Interacting with the new appointees, the DC congratulated them to work
with full dedication and honesty and deliver their best.
“The government has adopted a fair and transparent system of
examination to ensure that the new appointments are made on merit basis” he
added.
He also asked them to be ready for any type of tasks to be assigned by
their respective departments and work with a positive mindset while
performing various activities related to their job.
Some candidates also spoke on the occasion and said that they
belonged to poor families and were selected purely on merit basis through the
transparent system of selection adopted by the Government. All the
candidates thanked the government for evolving a corruption free system of
governance.
At Udhampur
An impressive function was organised by District Administration
Udhampur wherein District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand,
handed over appointment letters to 170 candidates selected by J&K Service
Selection Board under Rozgar Mela.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy
Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue,
Rafiq Ahmed Jaral and other District officers, besides prominent citizens
attended the Rozgar Mela.
Addressing the Mela, the DDC Chairperson congratulated the newly
selected candidates and extended his best wishes to them for a bright
future.
The Chairperson DDC asked them to work with a positive mindset while
performing duties related to their job and remain ready for any type of task to
be assigned by their respective departments.
He said that the programme exhibits the strong commitment of the
Government towards providing job opportunities to the youth and ensure
citizen welfare. He informed that this will be a significant step forward towards
fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to provide job opportunities to
the youth and ensure welfare of the citizens.
At Ramban
District Administration Ramban organised a Rozgar Mela at District
Administrative Complex, Ramban and presented appointment letters to 57
candidates selected by the Service Selection Board.
Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam handed over the appointment
letters to newly selected candidates for the post of MTS deputed in various
departments including Revenue, Health and Medical Education, Forest,
Agriculture, PWD, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Animal and Sheep
Husbandry in district Ramban.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma, ACR,
Giasul Haq, CAHO, Dr. Bharat Bushan, DSHO, Dr. Vikas Gupta, DFO, Dr.
Rajan Singh, AD Employment, Sushant Gupta, Tehsildar Rafiq Ahmed and
other officers and youth participated in the Rozgar Mela.
Congratulating the new appointees, the DC asked them to work with
zeal and dedication and continue to acquire knowledge and qualifications to
touch new highs in their career. He hoped that the new appointees will play a
vital role in reinforcing values in public service and serve the people with
honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness.
The DC said that District Administration has provided all necessary help
to selected candidates in completing their necessary documents and other
formalities.
The newly appointed candidates extended their gratitude to Lieutenant
Governor Manoj Sinha and UT as well as District Administration for ensuring
their selection in a transparent manner on a fast track basis.