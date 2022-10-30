DDC Chairpersons, DCs hand over appointment letters to new Appointees

Jammu Tawi, October 30: Employment Fair (Yogeta–se-Rozgar Mela) was

today held across the Districts of Jammu Division as part of 4 th edition of Back

to Village programme.

The proceedings of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ started with the virtual address of

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who extended his congratulations to 3,000

youth, who received appointment letters to work in the government

departments in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister described Jammu

and Kashmir as the pride of every Indian, and said that it is time to leave

behind the old challenges and take full benefit of new possibilities.

Meanwhile, District Development Council Chairmen, Deputy

Commissioners and other officers handed over appointment letters to new

appointees at the Mela.

At Samba

District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma handed

over 200 appointment letters to newly selected youth under the Rozgar Mela

initiative in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta in the

conference hall of the DC office.

Youth felicitated under the Yogayta Se Rozgar Mahotsav are serving in

different departments including Health, revenue, FCS&CA, Education, Jal

Shakti, Animal Husbandry etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Development Council Chairman

outlined the JK Government's commitment towards creating employment

avenues for youth in a transparent and fair manner. "Under Rozgar Mela

youth are being provided employment in different departments strictly on the

basis of competence and merit" said the DDC Samba.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Suram Chand Sharma, District officers

and others were also present on the occasion.

At Rajouri

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal handed over 100

appointment letters to newly appointed sub auditors and class IV employees.

While interacting with the new appointees, the DC urged them to work

with full dedication and honesty and deliver best to progress in their career.

He also asked them to remain ready for any type of tasks to be

assigned by their respective departments and work with a positive mindset

while performing different activities related to their job.

At Reasi

Chairperson, District Development Council Reasi, Saraf Singh Nag, in

presence of Deputy Commissioner, Babila Rakwal handed over appointment

letters to 67 candidates selected by Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection

Board.

The ceremonial event was organized to encourage the youth to work for

the Government with full dedication.

Later, the DDC Chairperson and Deputy Commissioner congratulated

the selected candidates who appreciated the Government’s transparent and

fast track recruitment process.

President Municipal Council, Councilors MC Reasi, besides senior civil

and Police officers were also present.

At Kathua

As part of the ambitious ‘Yogyata Se Rozgar’ initiative of the Jammu

and Kashmir government, proceedings of the Rozgar Mela were held at the

conference hall of DC Office complex Kathua. As many as 156 youth

appointed for different posts of Government departments were given

Appointment Letters.

The event was presided over by District Development Council

Chairperson Mahan Singh. Vice Chairperson Raghunandan Singh, other DDC

members and the officers of district administration were also present.

The DDC Chairperson reiterated the resolve of LG administration to

provide job opportunities to youth of Jammu and Kashmir by conducting fast

track recruitments in a fair and transparent manner. He called upon the

selected candidates to give their best while executing their duties and play

their role in extending easy and accessible governance for the larger good of

the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

At Poonch

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet handed over 91 appointment

letters to newly appointed Sub –Editors and class IV employees.

Interacting with the new appointees, the DC congratulated them to work

with full dedication and honesty and deliver their best.

“The government has adopted a fair and transparent system of

examination to ensure that the new appointments are made on merit basis” he

added.

He also asked them to be ready for any type of tasks to be assigned by

their respective departments and work with a positive mindset while

performing various activities related to their job.

Some candidates also spoke on the occasion and said that they

belonged to poor families and were selected purely on merit basis through the

transparent system of selection adopted by the Government. All the

candidates thanked the government for evolving a corruption free system of

governance.

At Udhampur

An impressive function was organised by District Administration

Udhampur wherein District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand,

handed over appointment letters to 170 candidates selected by J&K Service

Selection Board under Rozgar Mela.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Vinod Kumar, Additional Deputy

Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue,

Rafiq Ahmed Jaral and other District officers, besides prominent citizens

attended the Rozgar Mela.

Addressing the Mela, the DDC Chairperson congratulated the newly

selected candidates and extended his best wishes to them for a bright

future.

The Chairperson DDC asked them to work with a positive mindset while

performing duties related to their job and remain ready for any type of task to

be assigned by their respective departments.

He said that the programme exhibits the strong commitment of the

Government towards providing job opportunities to the youth and ensure

citizen welfare. He informed that this will be a significant step forward towards

fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to provide job opportunities to

the youth and ensure welfare of the citizens.

At Ramban

District Administration Ramban organised a Rozgar Mela at District

Administrative Complex, Ramban and presented appointment letters to 57

candidates selected by the Service Selection Board.

Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam handed over the appointment

letters to newly selected candidates for the post of MTS deputed in various

departments including Revenue, Health and Medical Education, Forest,

Agriculture, PWD, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Animal and Sheep

Husbandry in district Ramban.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajinder Sharma, ACR,

Giasul Haq, CAHO, Dr. Bharat Bushan, DSHO, Dr. Vikas Gupta, DFO, Dr.

Rajan Singh, AD Employment, Sushant Gupta, Tehsildar Rafiq Ahmed and

other officers and youth participated in the Rozgar Mela.

Congratulating the new appointees, the DC asked them to work with

zeal and dedication and continue to acquire knowledge and qualifications to

touch new highs in their career. He hoped that the new appointees will play a

vital role in reinforcing values in public service and serve the people with

honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness.

The DC said that District Administration has provided all necessary help

to selected candidates in completing their necessary documents and other

formalities.

The newly appointed candidates extended their gratitude to Lieutenant

Governor Manoj Sinha and UT as well as District Administration for ensuring

their selection in a transparent manner on a fast track basis.