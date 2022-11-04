DC Srinagar declares 23rd Sqay Martial Arts Championship Open at Indoor Sports Complex

Over 1600 players representing all 20 Districts of J&K participating in the Event

Nasha Mukt pledge also administered

NL Correspondent

Srinagar Nov 04:- Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday inaugurated 23rd J&K level Sqay Martial Art

Championship for Boys & Girls here at Indoor Sports Complex Pologround in an impressive function organized by District Youth Services

& Sports Office Srinagar in association with Sqay Federation of India.

As many as 1650 players representing all 20 Districts of Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the Championship commenced today

and shall conclude on November 07, 2022.

While declaring the Championship open, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of sport activities and said Martial Art

is a fundamental sports activity that involves unleashing of human potential. He urged participants to take benefit from the sports facilities

created in the District.

The DC said all possible measures are being taken to ensure the best sports platform at par with Olympic level including Fencing,

Shooting etc. He also assured every possible support to the young sport players so that they can exhibit their talent at different national

and international level competitions.

The DC lauded the efforts of the organizers for such initiatives and hoped that the Youth Services & Sports Department will carry

forward the legacy of channelizing the sports talent of youth across J&K. He announced that the District Administration will provide funds

for procurement of Martial Art equipments.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the participating players/teams representing different Districts in the mega tournament.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner administered a pledge to the players and all participants regarding Drug Free J&K.

District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Balbir Singh and other senior officers and officials of the Department were also present

on this occasion.