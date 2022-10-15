CS takes stock of traffic movement status on Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar, Oct 14: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta
Friday impressed upon the traffic authorities to keep
improving the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for
smooth movement of traffic round the clock.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD;
IG Traffic; Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and
Ramban; SP National Highway and RO, NHAI besides
other concerned officers.
The Chief Secretary urged upon the officers to weed out
any of the possibility that is hindering the smooth
movement of traffic on the highway. Mehta took
cognizance of the issues including blacktopping of
potholed portion of the road, removal of muck, designating
the truck holding areas, completion of tunnels and use of
alternative link of Jawahar Tunnel and Mughal Road.
He underscored the need of drawing a mechanism to get
the chronically slow moving vehicles off the road besides
taking appropriate action against them. He asked them to
put a check on the overloading in trucks and make sure
that no such vehicle is allowed to move ahead thereby
creating hiccups for others.
The Chief Secretary was assured by the traffic and NHAI
that after the implementation of all these instructions the
traffic on the road would be smooth and congestion free.