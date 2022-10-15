CS takes stock of traffic movement status on Sgr-Jmu highway

Srinagar, Oct 14: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta

Friday impressed upon the traffic authorities to keep

improving the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for

smooth movement of traffic round the clock.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, PWD;

IG Traffic; Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag and

Ramban; SP National Highway and RO, NHAI besides

other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary urged upon the officers to weed out

any of the possibility that is hindering the smooth

movement of traffic on the highway. Mehta took

cognizance of the issues including blacktopping of

potholed portion of the road, removal of muck, designating

the truck holding areas, completion of tunnels and use of

alternative link of Jawahar Tunnel and Mughal Road.

He underscored the need of drawing a mechanism to get

the chronically slow moving vehicles off the road besides

taking appropriate action against them. He asked them to

put a check on the overloading in trucks and make sure

that no such vehicle is allowed to move ahead thereby

creating hiccups for others.

The Chief Secretary was assured by the traffic and NHAI

that after the implementation of all these instructions the

traffic on the road would be smooth and congestion free.