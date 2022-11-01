CS AK Mehta inaugurates PSGA dashboard with auto appeal features

JAMMU, OCTOBER 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the integration of Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) portal, having Auto-Appeal System feature with the eUNNAT here at Civil Secretariat.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that this is another step by the J&K government to provide a major impetus to transparent, citizen friendly and efficient governance.In the process, J&K has become the first UT in the country to implement such a system. “This step of the government is expected to be a game changer in that it empowers the citizens and would go a long way in curbing delays in providing services to citizens, weed out red tapism, inefficiency, lethargy and culture of apathy and impunity’, said CS.

With this step, the J&K government has now integrated the online dashboard (https://aas.jk.gov.in) for all citizen centric services available on eUNNAT Portal, as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA).It made the same available online and thereby clearly showing the service delivery timelines, details of defaults and penal provisions thereof, besides generation of statistics and drill down facility, together with auto escalation / auto-appeal feature.

The Government had recently amended the PSGA (J&K Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011) to bring it in tune with the changing times. It is the endeavour of the government to facilitate dissemination of e-Services to the public on one hand and to monitor, analyse and – if necessary – penalise the defaulters in service delivery, as per the service delivery timelines defined in this Act.The aim of the government in incorporating the auto-appeal and auto-escalation feature in the portal is that the provisions of the PSGA get integrated into the online application processing and service delivery mechanism to be strictly adhered to.

It was given out that the dashboard shows, at a glance, the online service applications received, services delivered, applications pending, applications rejected besides other details. In coming days and weeks, all the remaining G2C services would be digitally enabled and brought on-board this single platform, as was informed during this ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that few months ago, the Government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir had put in place a single Integrated Services Delivery Portal called e-UNNAT (https://eunnat.ik.gov.in) for dissemination of all the available online services.

This has finally met the long felt need to have a Single Portal listing all the Government to Citizen services which were hitherto available across different platforms/ domains thus facilitating ease of accessibility of services at one place to the citizens.The software application has been designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the IT Department of government of J&K.