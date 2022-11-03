Cosmo Softball Club in both Men and Women section clinch Gold

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 03:- Today in ongoing District Jammu Softball Championship 2022-2023 under MY YOUTH MY PRIDE and under the auspicious of J&K Softball

Association was concluded at GGM Science College Ground, Jammu, Cosmo Softball Club in Men section and in Women section too Cosmo Softball Club clinch

Gold. Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Principal GGM Science College was the Chief Guest and Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports officer, J&K Sports Council, Dr. Vinod Bakshi,

Physical Director GGM Science College & Wasim Raja Khan, Gen. Secretary was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Today in the ongoing District Softball Championship in Men section Junior, Sub Junior and Senior teams from different Clubs, Colleges & Schools of Jammu

district participated in the Championship, as Cosmo Club in Men section clinch Gold while Nine Rangers was the 1st Runner up and Talab Tillo Bulls was the

2nd Runner Up in the District Softball Championship. That in the final match Cosmo Club beat Nine rangers by 22-11.

That in Women section Junior, Sub Junior and Senior teams from different regions of Jammu district participated in the Championship, as Cosmo Club in women

section beat Carmel Club by 14-02 and clinch Gold in the ongoing District Softball championship in women section and Carmel Club was 1st Runner up and Warriors

Club settle at 3rd Place with Bronze medal.

Vikram Singh Chib was announced as best player of the tournament in men’s section by scoring a brilliant Golden home run in the tournament and in

girl’s section Harseerat Kour was the best player.

At the last Wasim Raja Khan present vote of thanx to Cheif Guest, Guest of Honours, Special Guest, Coaches, Officials, Players, and members of organising

committee for making this event a grand success.