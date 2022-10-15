Consumers to bear incidence of Transmission Losses!

The Domestic, commercial and Industrial consumers in Jammu Kashmir have received a shock of the year as the

Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has increased the electricity rates roughly from 8 to 23 per cent in

the various slabs of tariff while approving the petition of the Power Development Department. While the rates have

been increased for the domestic, commercial and Industrial segments after nearly six years, the department claims

that despite the hike in tariff, it will still be the lowest among the neighbouring states including Punjab, Haryana and

Himachal.

All the political parties except for the BJP, consumers and trade bodies have criticised the government for

increasing power tariff in a situation when the after-effects of the Covid are not yet over and the sluggish

economy has yet to pick-up. While the hike in the industrial sector needs an elaborate explanation, we are

confining our dealing with the domestic and commercial brackets only.

Though the department had proposed 8 to over 30 per cent hike in the rates in its tariff petition besides increase

in the fixed charges for both domestic and commercial consumers, however, the commission moderated a little bit.

According to a senior PDD official, the department is experiencing a significant financial loss and can no longer

continue to provide electricity at such low prices. To remedy the situation, the Joint Electricity Regulatory

Commission of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was presented with a proposal to raise the electricity tariff.

The Department has failed to reduce the AT&C Losses, which are projected to be 43.77% for the FY 2022–23,

whereas the National Level Average AT&C Losses is approximately 20%, and in the last three Years Department

has failed to reduce the Transmission Losses, which are 50–52% as per the Petition. The Association has

denounced the increase in power tariff and called it unjustified.

According to the order, “the rates for Below Poverty Line consumers have been kept unchanged at Rs.1.25 for

up to 30 units per month while as for domestic category consumers, the rate will be Rs.2 per unit for up to 200 units

per month, almost unchanged from before, the rate will be Rs.3.50 per unit for 200 to 400 units per month, an

increase of 6% in 5 years, and the rate will be Rs.3.80 per unit for more than 400 units per month, an increase of

8% in 5

According to the order, the fixed charges will only be slightly increased from Rs.5.50 per kW per month to Rs.8,

and flat metering charges will be Rs.175 for the first quarter kW before increasing by Rs.200 for each subsequent

quarter kW up to a load of 2 kW, after which they will be Rs.500 for each subsequent quarter kW.

In the commercial category, the rate for single phase connections up to 200 units per month will be Rs. 3.10 per

unit, an increase of 7% over the course of five years; for single phase connections between 200 and 500 units per

month, the rate will be Rs. 4.70 per unit; and for single phase connections with usage of more than 500 units per

month, the rate will be Rs. 5.10 per unit.

Additionally, it states that the flat metering fees would be Rs. 500 for every quarter kW and that the fixed prices will

be slightly raised from Rs. 44 per kW per month to Rs. 60 for single phase connections and from Rs. 104.50 per kW per month

to Rs. 130 for three phase connections.