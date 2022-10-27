Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee

New Delhi, October 26
New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee
that includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party's ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi
and Rahul Gandhi.
The interim panel headed by him would take the place of the Congress Working Committee, the
apex decision-making body till a new CWC is formed after Kharge's election is ratified at the party
plenary.
Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in the committee which was announced
hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.
All CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief
to enable him to choose his own team.
According to a communication from the AICC general secretary (Organisation), the committee
members include senior party leaders Priyanka Vadra, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, K C
Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh.
"As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has
constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working
Committee," Venugopal said in the order.
The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress and the Steering Committee will now
take all decisions till the ratification of Kharge's election at the party's plenary session attended by all
PCC delegates.
The session is likely to be held in March next year.
