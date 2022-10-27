Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee

New Delhi, October 26

New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee

that includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party's ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi

and Rahul Gandhi.

The interim panel headed by him would take the place of the Congress Working Committee, the

apex decision-making body till a new CWC is formed after Kharge's election is ratified at the party

plenary.

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in the committee which was announced

hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

All CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief

to enable him to choose his own team.

According to a communication from the AICC general secretary (Organisation), the committee

members include senior party leaders Priyanka Vadra, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, K C

Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh.

"As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has

constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working

Committee," Venugopal said in the order.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress and the Steering Committee will now

take all decisions till the ratification of Kharge's election at the party's plenary session attended by all

PCC delegates.

The session is likely to be held in March next year.