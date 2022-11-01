Commercial Cooking Gas Price Cut By ₹ 115.50 Per Cylinder

NEW DELHI, Nov 1: Indian Oil cuts prices of 19-kg Commercial LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) by Rs.115.50 per cylinder in the national capital with immediate effect.

With this latest price revision, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹ 1,744 instead of ₹ 1,859.50 in Delhi.

The latest cut to price comes exactly a month after the previous one and marks the sixth consecutive reduction in prices since May 19, 2022.

Previously, on October 1, the per-unit cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was reduced by ₹ 25.50, taking the cost from ₹ 1,885 to ₹ 1,859.50 in the national capital.Domestic cooking gas cylinder price will, however, continue to remain steady.