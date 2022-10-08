CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

NEW DELHI: The prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on Saturday were hiked by Rs 3

each in step with rise in input natural gas prices. The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in rates in over four months,

while a Rs 3 per standard cubic metres increase in piped natural gas (PNG) is the first raise in two months.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 78.61 per kg, up from Rs 75.61 per kg, according to the information

posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) — the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and

adjoining cities. This is the 14th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 21. In all, the

CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg during this period. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80

per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

Simultaneously, the rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), was increased to Rs 53.59 per

standard cubic metre in Delhi from Rs 50.59 per scm, according to IGL.

It is the 10th increase in PNG rates since August 2021. In all prices have gone up by Rs 29.93 per scm, or almost 91 per cent.