Clean sweep by hosts MHAC Nagbani in DAV Skating

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 12: Hosts MHAC School Nagbani made a clean sweep winning both boys and girls overall championships in the Cluster level Skating

(Under-19) Tournament, here today.

The Police DAV Public School Jalandhar remained overall runners-up in both boys and girls sections, a handout issued by the MHAC Nagbani

school, here today informed.

All DAV Schools of Jalandhar and J&K participated in this day-long event.

Earlier, the event declared open by ARO, Alok Betab. The DAV Gaan and chanting of Vedic Mantras created a pious and spiritual atmosphere

in the inaugural function.

Officiating Principal of the host school welcomed the participants. The school flag was hoisted after which the participants presented the march

past followed by declaring the championship open.

The euphoria of the championship and the magnificent display of talent and skills by the young and budding skaters was awe inspiring for

everyone present in the event.

The competition ended with valedictory function wherein winners and runners-up trophies as also other individual awards presented.