CJ lays foundation stone for Hiranagar Court Complex

Kathua, October 27: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and

Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today laid foundation stone for

Court Complex at Hiranagar besides inaugurating office building of Legal

Aid Defence Counsel and Help Desk of e- filing in presence of Justice

Vinod Chatterjee Koul who is also Administrative Judge of District

Kathua at District Court Complex here.

Pertinently, the Court Complex building at Hiranagar is coming up

with an estimated cost of Rs 9.42 crore and will be constructed by PWD

(R&B) Kathua.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Magrey said that

the Bench and Bar have a huge role in reposing public faith in the

judiciary and justice delivery system. He said “People come to the court

with high hopes considering the courts as ‘Temple of Justice’ where

justice would be meted out to them and it is the duty of the court to

provide easy and accessible justice to all the litigants”.

Referring to constitutional guarantees enshrined in the supreme

law of land i.e The Constitution of India, Chief Justice said, “with the

technological intervention the objective of providing inexpensive and

speedy justice to all is being realised which will ultimately pave the way

for reducing burden of judiciary besides expediting the disposal of

litigations”.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated ‘Legal Aid Defence Counsel

Office’ and ‘Helpdesk for e-filing’ at District Court Complex, Kathua. The

facility has been established under National Legal Services Authority

(NALSA) to facilitate the litigants who otherwise had to visit the High

Court to file petitions.

While interacting with members of Bar and Bench besides officers

of civil and police administration, Chief Justice said, “Judiciary and

Executive are like cogs in the wheel who should work together for

imparting speedier and quality justice besides maintaining law and order

for the larger good of the society”. He said that under the constitutional

framework all the organs viz judiciary, civil and police administration

have collective responsibility to provide justice as these are repositories

of constitutional trust.