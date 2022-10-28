CJ lays foundation stone for Hiranagar Court Complex

Kathua, October 27: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and
Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today laid foundation stone for
Court Complex at Hiranagar besides inaugurating office building of Legal
Aid Defence Counsel and Help Desk of e- filing in presence of Justice
Vinod Chatterjee Koul who is also Administrative Judge of District
Kathua at District Court Complex here.
Pertinently, the Court Complex building at Hiranagar is coming up
with an estimated cost of Rs 9.42 crore and will be constructed by PWD
(R&B) Kathua.
While speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Magrey said that
the Bench and Bar have a huge role in reposing public faith in the
judiciary and justice delivery system. He said “People come to the court
with high hopes considering the courts as ‘Temple of Justice’ where
justice would be meted out to them and it is the duty of the court to
provide easy and accessible justice to all the litigants”.
Referring to constitutional guarantees enshrined in the supreme
law of land i.e The Constitution of India, Chief Justice said, “with the
technological intervention the objective of providing inexpensive and
speedy justice to all is being realised which will ultimately pave the way
for reducing burden of judiciary besides expediting the disposal of
litigations”.
Later, Chief Justice inaugurated ‘Legal Aid Defence Counsel
Office’ and ‘Helpdesk for e-filing’ at District Court Complex, Kathua. The
facility has been established under National Legal Services Authority
(NALSA) to facilitate the litigants who otherwise had to visit the High
Court to file petitions.
While interacting with members of Bar and Bench besides officers
of civil and police administration, Chief Justice said, “Judiciary and
Executive are like cogs in the wheel who should work together for
imparting speedier and quality justice besides maintaining law and order
for the larger good of the society”. He said that under the constitutional
framework all the organs viz judiciary, civil and police administration
have collective responsibility to provide justice as these are repositories
of constitutional trust.