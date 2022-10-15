Chinar Women’s National Cricket Championship kick-starts at Ganderbal

NL Correspondent

Ganderbal, Oct 15: The six day long Chinar Women’s Cricket Championship- 2022 organized by 24 RR in collaboration with

J&K Women’s Cricket Association kick-started today here in Qamaria Sports Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir attended the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest and threw the

Championship open. SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ganderbal were the guests of

honour. Besides, dignitaries from various organizations/institutions were also present.

12 teams from different districts of Kashmir and Women’ cricket team from Rajasthan and U.P are also taking part in the

Championship which is being played on league cum knockout basis.

The Championship is being organised by the Army’s Ganderbal based 24 Rashtriya Rifles Headquarter.

Commanding Officer 24RR Col. Vijay Reddy was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The inaugural match was played between Kulgam and Bandipora in which Kulgam after winning the toss elected to bat first

and posted a score of 155 for the loss of 3 wickets in their allotted 15 overs.

In reply, Bandipora were bundled out on 73 in 13.3 overs. Kulgam registered their first win and first points on the points table.