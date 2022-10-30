Chief Justice inaugurates “e-Sewa Kendra”, “Helpdesk Counter for e-Filing”

Jammu Tawi, Oct 29: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh,
Ali Mohammad Magrey, in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar,
Chairperson IT Committee and other companion Judges today
inaugurated “e-Sewa Kendra” and “Helpdesk Counter for e-Filing”
for Jammu wing of the High Court.
The e-Sewa Kendra will help and facilitate the Advocates and the
litigants in accessing the e-Courts projects in a hassle free manner.
The information pertaining to case status, next date of hearing and
other details of a case, facilitation for purchase of e-Stamp papers and
downloading the Mobile App of e-Courts for Android and IOs
etcetera shall readily be available at this Kendra.
The e-Filing Helpdesk Counter will facilitate the litigants and the
lawyers in e-Filing their matters before the High Court apart, guiding
them how to create the User ID etcetera on this e-Filing application
and to file the petitions and documents by use of the same. This e-
Filing application in the coming days is going to substitute the present
filing procedure at the High Court by a system which is hassle free,
transparent, time saving, efficient and more effective. By use of this
application, a Lawyer or a litigant just from his workplace or any
other place of his convenience can file a matter before High Court by
logging into the e-Filing Portal.
Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod
Chatterji Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice
Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rahul Bharti joined the
Chief Justice and Chairperson IT Committee in the inaugural
ceremony. The inaugural function was also attended by D C Raina,
Advocate General, M K Bhardwaj, President J&K High Court Bar
Association Jammu, designated Senior Advocates, Registrar General
of High Court, Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar Vigilance, Shahzad Azeem,
Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Rajeev Gupta, Principal District
& Sessions Judge Jammu, Sanjay Parihar, Member Secretary J&K
Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma, Registrar Judicial, Sobha
Ram Gandhi, Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee, Amit
Gupta, Central Project Coordinator, e-Courts, Anoop Kumar Sharma,
Joint Registrar Judicial, Dinesh Gupta and other officers and officials
from the Registry of High Court as well as members from the Bar.