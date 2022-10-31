Centre declares ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal 2022’

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: The Ministry of Home Affair Monday announced ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022’ amid the celeration of National Unity Day.

These medals were conferred for special operations with regard to managing terrorism, border disputes, arms and narcotics.

The list includes 13 awardees from Telangana, 16 from Punjab, 19 from Delhi, 4 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Maharashtra.