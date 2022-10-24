Celebrations in Jammu after India clinches win against Pakistan

Jammu Tawi, October 23 (ANI): Celebrations started in Jammu after India's memorable win

over Pakistan in their Super 12 ICC T20 World Cup match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket

Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The sounds of fireworks started echoing all over the Jammu region as soon as all-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning single off the ball delivered by spinner Mohammad

Nawaz, which was also the final ball of the match.

Youngsters also took out motorcycle rallies and distributed sweets to celebrate this

incredible triumph of Men in Blue. They also played drums and danced to their tunes with

joy.

These celebrations took place with heavy security arrangements by the police, which did not

want any untoward incident to happen. The situation reportedly remained peaceful.

The youngsters celebrating said that Team India's win is a great Diwali gift for every citizen,

which in fact added more to the festive atmosphere.

A youth named Rahul Khajuria said that Virat Kohli showed patience and made every city

proud by playing a memorable innings.

This match affected the normal activities in the city, with people turning on their televisions

and mobile phones to catch the match live. A crowd was seen standing outside the shops

which had a television.

With this win, India is at the top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and

Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently.

A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and

Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and

Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting up a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40

but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his

team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs

India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)