Cancelled SSB exams to be held afresh in November: J&K LG

Srinagar, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant

Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that exams

conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) that

were cancelled by the government and will be now held

afresh in the month of November and selection will

purely be based on merit.

Addressing a function at SKICC here, Sinha said that

gone are the days when jobs were sold on roads and

streets of Kashmir and Jammu. “We cancelled the

exams conducted by the SSB after allegations of

irregularities and ordered a CBI inquiry. Some arrests

were made and more are likely to be made,” he said. “All

the cancelled exams will now be held afresh in

November.” He said that all three exams cancelled will

be held in November.

He said gone are the days, when jobs were sold on

roads and streets. “Now only merit will speak,” the LG

Sinha said, adding that in the past three years, 30,000

youth got jobs.

He said, there is no denying the fact that every one can’t

get a government job and that’s why the administration

started self-employment schemes. “In the past three

years, over 5 lakh youth were provided a chance of self-

employment,” he said.

He said that the government is conducting the B2V

programs under mission youth and providing a chance

to 20 youth in every program to learn the skill

development. The LG said that J&K is witnessing a

change and every individual has to play a part. He said

that some people who ruined the lives of thousands of

people in J&K in the past 30 years never saw their own

children suffer in any way.

“Peace is a must for development. People have to

support the government in establishing peace. Security

Forces can’t do it alone,” he said. He said some people

try to disrupt the peace by killing innocent people to give

the impression that whatever was happening in the past

30 years was the way forward. “Let me put it on record

violence leads to nowhere. Kashmir is changing and

tourists are coming in large numbers while a record

number of flights are flying from both Kashmir and

Jammu airports,” he said.

He said anti-peace elements always try to destabilise

peace by killing innocents and some try to do it by

“making unjustified statements” which leads to disruption

of the peaceful atmosphere. “Law will take strict action

against those making statements that vitiate peaceful

atmosphere,” he said.