Cancelled SSB exams to be held afresh in November: J&K LG

Says some accused arrested, more arrests on
cards; 30,000 youth got jobs in past 3 years, gone
are days when jobs were sold on roads, merit will
speak now; those making provocative statements
that vitiate peaceful atmosphere in J&K to face
action under law; killing innocent people no bravery
Srinagar, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant
Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that exams
conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB) that
were cancelled by the government and will be now held
afresh in the month of November and selection will
purely be based on merit.
Addressing a function at SKICC here, Sinha said that
gone are the days when jobs were sold on roads and
streets of Kashmir and Jammu. “We cancelled the
exams conducted by the SSB after allegations of
irregularities and ordered a CBI inquiry. Some arrests
were made and more are likely to be made,” he said. “All
the cancelled exams will now be held afresh in
November.” He said that all three exams cancelled will
be held in November.
He said gone are the days, when jobs were sold on
roads and streets. “Now only merit will speak,” the LG
Sinha said, adding that in the past three years, 30,000
youth got jobs.
He said, there is no denying the fact that every one can’t
get a government job and that’s why the administration
started self-employment schemes. “In the past three
years, over 5 lakh youth were provided a chance of self-
employment,” he said.
He said that the government is conducting the B2V
programs under mission youth and providing a chance
to 20 youth in every program to learn the skill
development. The LG said that J&K is witnessing a
change and every individual has to play a part. He said
that some people who ruined the lives of thousands of
people in J&K in the past 30 years never saw their own
children suffer in any way.
“Peace is a must for development. People have to
support the government in establishing peace. Security
Forces can’t do it alone,” he said. He said some people
try to disrupt the peace by killing innocent people to give
the impression that whatever was happening in the past
30 years was the way forward. “Let me put it on record
violence leads to nowhere. Kashmir is changing and
tourists are coming in large numbers while a record
number of flights are flying from both Kashmir and
Jammu airports,” he said.
He said anti-peace elements always try to destabilise
peace by killing innocents and some try to do it by
“making unjustified statements” which leads to disruption
of the peaceful atmosphere. “Law will take strict action
against those making statements that vitiate peaceful
atmosphere,” he said.