Calnestor Knowledge Solutions launches Job Readiness Prog

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Calnestor Knowledge Solutions, one of the leading knowledge technology companies in India, has announced the launch of its Job Readiness

Program through NEATmet which encompasses a series of comprehensive 60-hour online LIVE masterclasses to prepare recent graduates for the industry

workforce. The program is ideally suited for graduate and postgraduate students of engineering, business administration, and management in addition to aspirant

candidates seeking entry-level employment in the central and state governments, public sectors, banks, railways, defense, local authorities, corporations, MNCs,

SMEs, and private sectors. Job Readiness Program is a flagship initiative that aims to serve as a pathway for the aspiring youths of our country to achieve a

rewarding career and yield them with the real workplace skills that matter. Regarding the launch of the Job Readiness Program, S. Boral, Director & CEO of

CALNESTOR Knowledge Solutions, stated, “Using a multi-layered employability assessment, CALNESTOR identifies the potential industry readiness of job

seekers. We have curated the best resources and the sharpest, most experienced instructors to prepare students in the Job Readiness Program based on

information gathered over the course of preparing hundreds of aspiring candidates to make them job ready. Students will not only benefit from the program in terms

of landing their dream job, but also learn strategies to succeed in their chosen field. “The sessions will be led by IIT-IIM alumni and eminent professionals such as

Ranjan Kumar Majumder, Managing Director, Constellation Training & Placement Services, Business & IT Consultant, Prof. (Dr.) Naveen Das, Pro Vice Chancellor

of Adamas University, Alakananda Rao, Founder, Director and CEO of Alvari Systems, certified PMP, Fellow of the Computer Society of India, Agnimitra Biswas

technology and management consultant, professor of Management Sciences, Project Director (SMILE) , Mr Rahul Bose Corporate Trainer to Public and Private

Sector Companies, faculty at B. Schools, Santi Ranjan Saha visiting faculty at Business & Management Schools and Shivaji Gupta Roy, visiting faculty at Business

& Management Schools. The enrollment for the program will start from November 2022.