Buy beers at departmental stores in J&K soon!

Tawi, Oct 11:

Tawi, Oct 11: Over eight months after approving the establishment of 51 new wine shops, six of them in Valley, the Union Territory administration on Monday gave nod to a proposal for authorizing departmental stores to sell beer and other Ready to Drink  (RTD) beverages in urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to allow departmental stores to sell beer and other RTDs was taken by the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the  chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, an official  spokesperson said Monday.

The AC, the spokesperson said, approved incorporation of liberal  provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and  Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of License JKEL-2A for retail sale of  Beer and Ready to Drink (RTD) beverages in Departmental Stores in urban  areas of UT.

“The Departmental Stores in a Commercial Complex, approved by the  competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area  of minimum 1200 (One Thousand Two Hundred) Sq. Feet, annual turnover of  minimum 5 Crores in Jammu and Srinagar Cities and 2 Crores for stores  in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme. Moreover, chain  of Departmental Stores having annual turnover of more than Rs.10 Crores  will be eligible to apply for separate licenses for each of its Store,”  he said.

The Departmental store, he said, should have been inexistence for at least 12 months prior to the date of application.

“However, this condition shall not be applicable in case of a  new/recently opened Departmental Store belonging to a chain of  Departmental Stores having annual turnover of more than Rs. 10 Crore,”  he added.

The spokesperson further said that the departmental stores should be  selling a minimum of six of the category of items including Grocery  Items; Frozen Foods; Confectionery/Bakery Items; Toiletries; Cosmetics;  Household Goods; Utensils/kitchenware; Items;  Electrical/Electronic Appliances; Apparels; and Stationery. In addition,  no application for the grant of License shall be considered for  Departmental Stores functioning at Petrol Pumps as per the said  decision.

Besides, the spokesperson said that the AC also approved permission  to the Jammu and Kashmir Development Corporation for retail sale  of Beer and Ready to Drink beverages in unserved/ underserved areas in  consultation with the concerned Deputy Commissioner.

