Buttler says defeat was shocking but team is confident

Agencies

England captain Jos Buttler on Tuesday insisted that his side did not think too much about the shock defeat against Ireland as it

knew that it had the confidence and the squad, to bounce back in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England were under pressure after their defeat to Ireland on October 26, but they kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 20-run

win against New Zealand in Brisbane, on Tuesday.

"We didn't think too much about the past poor performance (loss to Ireland), we have great players in the playing XI and in the

squad, we had the confidence that showed up today," Buttler said at the post-match presentation.

"We bat deep, I thought the wicket was a little bit tricky, especially against spin and I thought Alex Hales played a fine hand, it's all

about partnerships, one day he gets going, some other day it'll be my turn," Buttler, who was named the Man of the Match for his 47-

ball 73, said teams will be under pressure in some ways, in such a big tournament.