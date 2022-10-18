Budgam Judo meet from Oct 26

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 18: Judo Association of Jammu and Kashmir (JAJK) shall hold Budgam District Championship in collaboration with J&K Sports Council

(JKSC) at Indoor Sports Hall Budgam from October 26.

Those interested eligible judokas have been advised to report to the concerned coaches bringing along aadhar card.

The competition is being organised under the guidance of Association vice president, Abdul Hamid Khan and joint secretary, Gowar Khan, a handout

issued here today informed.