BSF Jammu Frontier wins Ist Handball Diwali Cup

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 19: Beating Arun Sharma Handball Club 26-25 in extra time, BSF Jammu Frontier today lifted the Ist Handball Diwali Cup which was

organised by Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust at S D Sabha School ground, here.

The healthy crowd witnessing the match enjoyed the well contested game which was extended to the five-minute extra time after the final in stipulated

time ended in a 22-22 draw.

Director Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu (JU), Dr Dawood Iqbal Baba was chief guest in the title clash and gave away the title

trophies. He also interacted with the BSF Jammu Frontier team and newly formed Arun Sharma Handball Club.

“After a long time such a competitive game of Handball witnessed today. Both sides displayed their skills in equally good defence and attack. However,

the BSF guard at the net has done well. Anyways, congratulations to Arun Sports Trust for developing such a Handball playing facility in the heart of the city,”

said chief guest.

Now, the Trust has decided to make Diwali Cup a regular feature by inviting more teams from the belt forces and the departments.

Earlier, member Trustee and organising secretary of the event, Ashutosh Sharma welcomed the chief guest and other guests of the event. The

final conducted by Bachan Dogra, Sachin Vig, Kartar Dogra and Anil Dogra. Anil Slathia conducted the proceedings of the match.