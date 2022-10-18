Breast cancer survivors felicitated at Max Hospital, Bathinda

NL Corresspondent

Bathinda, Oct 18: As many as 10 breast cancer survivors were felicitated to mark world breast cancer awareness month at Max Super Specialty

Hospital Bathinda on Tuesday.

During the occasion, the survivors also shared their success stories in defeating deadly disease with their determination and the help and

support of their family members and doctors at Max .

Baljinder Kaur (43) said, “My treatment had lasted for about 3-years and during this I did not have any kind of pain as my treatment was done in

a very simple way. It made me strong as a person and now I feel fearless and ready to face any challenge.”

My treatment was going on for almost the last eight years, which was very long. When we came to know about cancer my family was

scared at first. But rather than slip into depression and distress my family and Max doctors motivated me to defeat the diseases, said Saroop

Kaur (61).

Now I am absolutely fine and living a normal life with my near and dear, she remarked.

During the occasion, Dr. Rajesh Vashistha, medical advisor and associate director radiation oncology, Dr. Kenny assistant medical

superintendent , Dr Sanjeev Bansal from surgical oncology and Dr Rajinder Kumar Meena from medical oncology were also present.