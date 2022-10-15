BoB opens 4 mid-corporate cluster offices across country

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced that it has opened four Mid-

Corporate Cluster Offices spread across four zones – in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. In line with the Bank’s strategy to

sharpen its focus on this segment, each Mid-Corporate Cluster Office will oversee a set of specialized branches in each zone

catering exclusively to mid-sized corporates.

In a strategic move, the Bank recently reorganized its corporate banking model. The corporate banking vertical has been divided

into two units — large corporates and mid-corporates – to effectively serve both customer segments. The mid-corporate vertical

caters to companies seeking credit facilities of up to Rs. 250 crore, while the large corporate vertical handles business above that.

Shri Debadatta Chand, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “As economic activity picks up along with an acceleration in

credit growth, we believe that the mid-corporate segment is where a significant opportunity lies. There is an increase in demand for

credit by mid-sized companies; at the same time this segment is largely untapped. Our focus is on building a quality mid-corporate

loan book in a calibrated and sustainable manner. The aim is to grow our mid-corporate portfolio in double digits in FY2023.”

The Bank will strengthen its operating model and branch network to tap mid-sized corporates and plans to open dedicated

branches across the country. These branches will provide a comprehensive range of solutions and will ensure a faster turnaround

time in the credit decision making process. The Bank is also in the process of hiring over 300 specialized Relationship Managers

(RMs) and Credit Analysts to serve customers.