BoB observes ‘Vigilance Awareness Week 2022’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank) is observing Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022 with much zeal and enthusiasm across all

its offices and branches including overseas territories, bank-sponsored RRBs and subsidiaries/ joint ventures.

At the Corporate Office, Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022 commenced with the administering of the Integrity Pledge by the MD

& CEO, Executive Directors, Chief Vigilance Officer and all staff members.

On the occasion, Shri Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda released a special edition of the newsletter & ‘BOB Vigilance’

containing case studies and articles on Preventive Vigilance. He also released a theme-based animated film depicting how bank

employees are vigilant.

In addition, the Bank organised walkathons, human chains, various competitions, quizzes, and other events at all levels for staff,

students and also Gram Sabha in villages.

As per the directions of CVC, wide publicity has been given to create awareness about the whistle-blower mechanism in the Bank

and the Bank also organised various in-house activities with regard to property management, management of assets, record

management, technological initiatives, updating of guidelines/circulars/manuals, resolution of complaints, etc.

Shri. Surendra Kumar Dixit, Chief Vigilance Officer, Bank of Baroda said. “The need of the hour is for a stringent vigil to curb

corruption by taking preventive measures with the use of special and advanced techniques to deal with the menace. At Bank of

Baroda, we are committed to the highest standards of honesty and integrity and fully support the fight against corruption.”