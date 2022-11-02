BoB launches two Premium Debit Cards

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading banks, and Visa, the global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of two

new premium Debit Cards for Bank of Baroda customers – bob World Opulence – a super-premium Visa Infinite Debit Card (Metal Edition) and bob

World Sapphire -a VisaSignature DebitCard. The two debit card variants come packed with a best-in-class and powerful rewards proposition exclusively

designed for the Bank’s High Networth Individual (HNI) customer segment. The bob World Sapphire card will come in two sub variants – bob World

Sapphire (Male) and bob World Sapphire (Female), offering customised privileges to customers. Ms PV Sindhu, India’s badminton icon and Bank of

Baroda’s brand endorser, unveiled the cards at the launch event. Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “As our customers’

requirements, preferences and aspirations evolve, so have our offerings. We are adding two pwwremium debit card offerings to our portfolio and are

pleased to enter into a collaboration with Visa for the launch of two high-end variant for our high networth customers. Our customers have clear

expectations and are looking for a differentiated and rewarding experience.

Thebob World Opulence – Visa Infinite (Metal Edition) andbob World Sapphire -Visa Signature range of debit cards promise to deliver that and

more.” Shri Akhil Handa, Chief Digital Officer, Bank of Baroda said, “The bob World Opulence -Infinite (Metal Edition) debit card is truly a status symbol,

offering a world of lavish privileges and benefits combined with a distinctive card design. The bob World Sapphire card offers a signature experience with

a Him and Her concept. We are delighted to launch these two new debit card variants, which our customers will truly value.” Shri Sandeep Ghosh,

Group Country Manager India & South Asia, Visasaid, “Consumers today seek customised payment products that cater to their aspirations. We are

delighted to partner with Bank of Baroda to launch premium debit cards for affluent customers on the VisaInfinite and Signature platforms.

Designed for users whose

buying preferences and aspirations are rapidly evolving, these cards provide convenience, security and seamless ease of use across digital payment

channels. The differentiated proposition allows premium users to get the best of a compelling debit card tailored for their needs.”