Bishan Bedi and Intikhab Alam relive old times at Kartapur

Agencies

Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, former Pakistani cricketers Intikhab Alam and Shafqat Rana along with their

families at the Gurudwara in Kartarpur on Wednesday

“They were laughing, singing and crying together. It was special but emotionally draining,” Bishan Bedi’s wife Anju summed

up the former India cricketer’s reunion with old friend and former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam at Kartarpur Sahib.

The 76-year-old spin great from India had been longing to making the trip across the border ever since the Kartarpur

Corridor opened in November 2019 and pay his respects at the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

But COVID struck and then his health deteriorated as he underwent a heart surgery which was followed by a brain surgery

last year.

The former India captain’s memory was impacted but his wife Anju revealed he has come a long way since then, allowing him

to travel to Kartarpur on Tuesday.

“Bishan is much better compared to last year but I would say he is still 90 percent there but he still can’t travel regularly because

of his condition.

“Since we were coming to Amritsar for our grandson’s birthday, we wanted to club the two things together. I am glad it worked

out as it was important for Bishan to connect with that place (Kartarpur Sahib),” Anju told PTI.

Borders were blurred as Bedi and his wife reached the holy place from the Indian side and as planned, two of his Pakistani

mates, Alam and another former cricket Shafqat Rana, were eagerly waiting at the Pakistani side to meet their dear friend.

“I share 50 years of friendship with Bishan. It was heartening to see him as he suffered a stroke last year. I did not feel great

seeing him on a wheelchair but by the grace of god, he has recovered quickly. I had last met him in Kolkata in 2013 but we used to

chat regularly on whatsapp and on the phone,” Alam told PTI from Lahore.

“I never thought we would end up meeting at Kartarpur Sahib. It was emotional day for both of us as we looked back at the old

times, there were tears in his eyes and tears in my eyes but in no time, the two Punjabis were back to cracking jokes as usual.”

Besides his unbreakable bond with Bedi, the 80-year-old from Pakistan has a strong connection with India. Alam was born in

Hoshiarpur and even coached the Indian Punjab’s cricket team in the 2000s.

After the two cricketing greats and their families ate a langar together at the Gurdwara, it was time for Alam to sing to Anju’s

special request.

Alam sang a few lines of Louis Armstrong’s ‘When The Saints Go Marching in’ taking both Bedi and himself back to the Rest of

the World’s tour to Australia in 1971.

“I had picked up this song from a guy called Bryan Hardy during my playing days in Scotland. Anju bhabhi requested me to

sing and I could not say no. I could see Bishan getting emotional at that time,” said Alam, who is not just into jazz but also

classical music.

The other members of the RoW squad were the great Zaheer Abbas, who has been seriously ill after contracting COVID-19,

Farokh Engineer and Sunil Gavaskar.

After his surgery last year, Bedi could not recognise a lot of people but his face lit up when he saw his friends from Pakistan.

“They were laughing and singing and crying together. His face lit up on seeing his friends. He recognises everybody. Most of the

former Pakistani cricketers are now based in England so we could not meet them,” said Anju.

The soldiers from BSF as well as Pakistani Rangers wanted a piece of Bedi as he crossed the border.

Bedi and Alam met after nine years. Though they hope to see each other in person soon, they want their respective families to

carry the legacy of their friendship.

“The memories of this trip will linger on forever. We have planned to bring all our kids together next time we meet. The legacy

should be passed on to the next generation when we are gone,” concluded Anju.