Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah remains secretary

Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 11: India’s 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president when the

Board will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on October 18, sources said on Tuesday.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old from Bengaluru would be

the 36th BCCI president.

Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah is also

expected to replace Ganguly as India’s representative at the all powerful ICC Board.

“An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Binny, though, is a surprise choice to head the BCCI.

However, hints were dropped that his name will crop up for some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named

him as its representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon.

“Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup

hero and has a squeaky clean image. He had resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in contention to be in

Indian team,” said another BCCI source.

“He is the right choice for the job,” the source added.

The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur’s

younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who is currently the treasurer, will now become IPL chairman, replacing Brijesh Patel.

Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which means that he won’t become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from Sharad Pawar faction.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.

Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won’t be any election to any post as all candidates

will be chosen unopposed.

All the people in the fray, including Shah, Shukla are in Mumbai and will file nomination papers on Tuesday.

Whether BCCI will contest for the ICC chairmanship hasn’t been decided as yet.

The medium pacer was one of the architects of India’s historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the

highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.

Ganguly, who reached Mumbai on Monday evening, had a lot of meetings with the powers that be in New Delhi. Ganguly was keen to

continue as BCCI president but he was told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board chief.

“Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in

BCCI after heading the same institution,” the BCCI source said.

Binny is a rather surprise choice to head the BCCI.

However, hints were dropped that he will get some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its

representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon.

“Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero

and has a squeaky clean image. He resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention,” the BCCI

source added.