Bharti Foundation’s Board of Governors meet in Jammu

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman of Bharti Foundation along with Bharti Foundation’s Governing Board Members

Kalpana Morparia, V. V. Ranganathan, Lt Col (Retd.) Vijay Chadda, Arun Kapoor and CEO, Mamta Saikia visited partnering

Government Schools under Satya Bharti Quality Support Program in Kandoli, Kaluchak, Digiana and Dhammi in Jammu. The

dignitaries also met the representatives of Army Goodwill Schools at Army Headquarters in Jammu where with they exchanged

ideas. The teams expressed their pleasure on the 6-year-old partnership that has benefitted Army Goodwill schools in numerous

ways. Both the parties agreed to extend the partnership to continue building holistic development of the students.

During the visit to partnering Government Schools, the Board of Governors of Bharti Foundation interacted with the principals,

education officers, teachers and students. Students had an enriching experience as they were felicitated for their outstanding

performances in academics and co-curricular activities.

The schools presented an overview of overall school improvement levels, schooling experiences of the students and

enhancement of their skill sets under Bharti Foundation’s Satya Bharti Quality Support Program. The vibrant school environment in

the schools spoke volumes about how well the students have progressed holistically. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman of Bharti

Foundation, in his motivational talk with the students said that opportunity knocks the door a number of times only if one is willing to

work hard and study with devotion despite all odds.

The Satya Bharti Quality Support Program is an education program by Bharti Foundation to improve overall schooling

experiences for students and teachers in partnering Government Schools through co-scholastic interventions.