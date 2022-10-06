Bharti Airtel launches Airtel 5G Plus

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today provided more detail on the launch

of Airtel 5G plus in several top cities in the country.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting

edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is

more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus has three compelling advantages for customers. Commenting on the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing

Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today

marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For

us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing

SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the

environment.” Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to

come.” Vittal added.