Better synergy needed between depts to improve information exchange: ADG PIB

Jammu Tawi, Oct 21:

The Press Information Bureau in Jammu hosted a meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) today. Rajinder Chaudhry, Additional Director General , PIB J&K and Ladakh, presided over the meeting.

Rajinder Chaudhry emphasised the operations of the Central Bureau of Communication, J&K & Ladakh Region and Press Information Bureau, Jammu Kashmir during the meeting.

ADG emphasised that the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the J&K DIPR, and Central Government Departments in the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Regions all need to improve their media relations.. Chaudhary also underlined the importance of departmental cooperation in providing accurate information and statistics, as well as improved media integration and synergy for better media coverage.

According to Assistant Director, Press Information Bureau Jammu, Ayushi Puri, PIB Jammu offers the best media coverage for their events whenever approached by any Central Government Departments stationed in J&K adding that PIB even organises media to ensure the success of the events.

Abhinav Navneet, PRO Defence Udhampur, recommended increased cooperation between media departments and units for improved media coverage of significant events like those hosted by Defense.

Khursheed Yousuf, the field publicity officer, Udhampur provided a summary of the department’s operations and those of its many divisions. According to him, the CBC’s mandate gives all the media departments and units the chance to promote numerous centrally supported programmes and activities.

R.K. Raina, Head Regional News Unit, AIR and DD, stated that for departments to work together in the future, they must share news of significant events with DD and AIR for those events to receive greater coverage, which would also ensure better coordination among us.

Col. Vinod Kumar, Post Master General of J&K, praised PIB, DD, and AIR for providing good coverage of their activities in Jammu Kashmir.

The discussion also included the development of several action points and proposals for aiding different departments in developing coverage and feedback strategies. The emphasis of the meeting was on the approach to be taken in order to accomplish this goal, which included designing their publicity campaigns in a more appealing manner and emphasising the schemes through success stories in order to grab the public’s attention.