BCCI appoints Ashish Shelar as observer for J&K Cricket Association

MUMBAI, Oct 31: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed its treasurer Ashish Shelar as an observer for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and of joint secretary Devajit Saikia as an observer for Bihar Cricket Association.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the appointments of Mr Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer of BCCI as an observer for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI as an observer for the Bihar Cricket Association,” a release said.Ashish Shelar was appointed BCCI treasurer in the 91st Annual General Meeting of BCCI held in Mumbai on October 18. Former India fast bowler Roger Binny succeeded Sourav Ganguly as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the meeting. He is the 36th chief of the Indian cricket board. Jay Shah was also reappointed as BCCI Secretary.