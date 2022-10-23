Balbinder becomes FIVB level-II coach

Jammu, Oct 23: Balbinder Singh Jamwal of district Samba has successfully qualified the FIVB level-II coaches course which was

conducted by the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) at Dr Sivanthi Adityan Regional Development Centre for Volleyball, Chennai.

An officer with the State Taxes Department, Balbinder was one of the top volleyball players of J&K, who has represented J&K at

the National level many times.

Balbinder’s name was recommended by the Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) for the advance course.

Meanwhile, Trikuta Volleyball Club in a meeting held here complimented Balbidner on becoming level-II coach from the UT.