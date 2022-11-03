‘Back to Village’ aims at making Rural Economy Self reliant, Self sufficient: Rohit Kansal

KATHUA, NOVEMBER 02: Principal Secretary, Information, Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, today visited remote Panchayat Hutt in district Kathua to preside over array of activities during the ongoing Back to Village programme Phase-4.

DDC Chairperson Kathua, Mahan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey, ADC Basohli Ajeet Singh, District and Sectoral officers, Sarpanch Surinder Singh and others concerned officers accompanied the Visiting Officer.The Visiting Officer expounded the concept of Back To Village and urged the Rural Populace to actively participate in the ongoing Back to village programme which is meant to assess the developmental achievements projected during previous B2V programs. He said that the main aim of B2V4 is to make Rural Economy self reliant and self sufficient by exposing ruralites to new skills, vocational trainings and covering them under tailor made government schemes of self employment through proper handholding.Referring to the record Tourist Footfall in J&K during the current year, the Visiting Officer said Panchayat Hutt also holds tremendous potential to emerge as one of the attractive tourist destinations owing to its picturesque and scenic beauty.The Visiting Officer directed the officers to focus on saturation of all schemes of their respective departments to provide benefits to deserving people in a transparent and hassle free manner.While interacting with the students, Rohit Kansal took feedback from them about facilities available for them in the Panchayat.

The Visiting Officer also participated in Gram Sabha wherein he interacted with representatives of PRIs to take stock of their issues pertaining to welfare and development of their respective areas.

After giving patient hearing to the concerns of the Panchayat inhabitants, the Visiting Officer assured that their genuine issues like Road Connectivity, Piped Water supply, disbursal of Local Area Development Fund ( LADF) from NHPC SEWA project, shortage of School and Medical Staff will be taken up with concerned at appropriate levels to ease out the sufferings of the local populace.

Rohit Kansal also distributed the loan sanctioned letters of various government schemes viz PMEGP, Banks besides distributing AB-PMJAY Health cards. He also distributed Land Passbooks among the local land owners.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary planted a sapling in the premises of GHSS Hutt where he appealed people to encourage afforestation as a means to keep the environment clean and green. Besides he also flagged off a rally of Anganwadi workers.Rohit Kansal also visited under construction CFC Hutt building, besides inspecting other developmental works of the panchayat. He also took feedback from the general public about the implementation of welfare schemes as well as developmental activities being executed in their respective areas.Rohit Kansal also informed the audience that the Visiting Officers would act as mentor for one year for their respective Panchayats acting as a Bridge between them and the government.