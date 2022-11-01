Back to Village-4: Visiting Officer to act as Panchayat Mentor for one year: CS

Jammu Tawi, Oct 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar

Mehta today held virtual meetings and took first hand

review of the public response to the outreach

Programme, Back to Village Phase-4 currently in

progress all across the UT.

He spoke with the local PRI members and visiting

officers of respective panchayats through video

conference on the occasion and aims at visiting at least

300 panchayats during B2V-4 in this manner.

Dr Mehta remarked that Visiting Officers would act as

Mentor for one year for their respective panchayats

acting as a bridge between them and the government.

He maintained that they would mandatorily have to

ensure that all the specified deliverables have to be

achieved in the panchayat without any failure. He

stressed that each officer would have to repeatedly visit

the village till all of them gets fully implemented on

ground.

The Visiting Officers have also been instructed to

inspect at least two public works, assess their quality

and submit observations in the report at the end of their

visit.

The CS has encouraged Visiting Officers to take

feedback on digital services and other recent

developments in providing door step governance. They

have also been asked to openly talk about how

corruption has been curtailed through various initiatives

of the government, in Gram Sabhas.

Importantly, the UT administration has set ambitious

goals of delivering 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden

cards, 10 lakh Land Pass Books and 2.5 lakh e-Shram

Cards among various other forms of assistance to

panchayats during the programme. Additionally, 1 CSC

IT camp and 1 wall painting highlighting Digital J&K

initiative per panchayat would also be ensured during

the period.

Around 1 lakh youth are going to receive skill training

under the HIMAYAT scheme of the Rural Development

Department and roughly 65 thousand self employment

opportunities through joint intervention of JK Bank,

JKEDI and Industries Department would also be

provided throughout J&K during B2V4.