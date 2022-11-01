Back to Village-4: Visiting Officer to act as Panchayat Mentor for one year: CS

Jammu Tawi, Oct 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar
Mehta today held virtual meetings and took first hand
review of the public response to the outreach
Programme, Back to Village Phase-4 currently in
progress all across the UT.
He spoke with the local PRI members and visiting
officers of respective panchayats through video
conference on the occasion and aims at visiting at least
300 panchayats during B2V-4 in this manner.
Dr Mehta remarked that Visiting Officers would act as
Mentor for one year for their respective panchayats
acting as a bridge between them and the government.
He maintained that they would mandatorily have to
ensure that all the specified deliverables have to be
achieved in the panchayat without any failure. He
stressed that each officer would have to repeatedly visit
the village till all of them gets fully implemented on
ground.
The Visiting Officers have also been instructed to
inspect at least two public works, assess their quality
and submit observations in the report at the end of their
visit.
The CS has encouraged Visiting Officers to take
feedback on digital services and other recent
developments in providing door step governance. They
have also been asked to openly talk about how
corruption has been curtailed through various initiatives
of the government, in Gram Sabhas.
Importantly, the UT administration has set ambitious
goals of delivering 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden
cards, 10 lakh Land Pass Books and 2.5 lakh e-Shram
Cards among various other forms of assistance to
panchayats during the programme. Additionally, 1 CSC
IT camp and 1 wall painting highlighting Digital J&K
initiative per panchayat would also be ensured during
the period.
Around 1 lakh youth are going to receive skill training
under the HIMAYAT scheme of the Rural Development
Department and roughly 65 thousand self employment
opportunities through joint intervention of JK Bank,
JKEDI and Industries Department would also be
provided throughout J&K during B2V4.