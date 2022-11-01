Back to Village-4 | Visiting Officer to act as Panchayat Mentor for one year: CS

JAMMU, OCTOBER 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held virtual meetings and took first hand review of the public response to the outreach Programme, Back to Village Phase-4 currently in progress all across the UT.

He spoke with the local PRI members and visiting officers of respective panchayats through video conference on the occasion and aims at visiting at least 300 panchayats during B2V-4 in this manner.Dr Mehta remarked that Visiting Officers would act as Mentor for one year for their respective panchayats acting as a bridge between them and the government.He maintained that they would mandatorily have to ensure that all the specified deliverables have to be achieved in the panchayat without any failure. He stressed that each officer would have to repeatedly visit the village till all of them gets fully implemented on ground.The Visiting Officers have also been instructed to inspect at least two public works, assess their quality and submit observations in the report at the end of their visit.

The CS has encouraged Visiting Officers to take feedback on digital services and other recent developments in providing door step governance. They have also been asked to openly talk about how corruption has been curtailed through various initiatives of the government, in Gram Sabhas.

Importantly, the UT administration has set ambitious goals of delivering 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden cards, 10 lakh Land Pass Books and 2.5 lakh e-Shram Cards among various other forms of assistance to panchayats during the programme. Additionally, 1 CSC IT camp and 1 wall painting highlighting Digital J&K initiative per panchayat would also be ensured during the period.

Around 1 lakh youth are going to receive skill training under the HIMAYAT scheme of the Rural Development Department and roughly 65 thousand self employment opportunities through joint intervention of JK Bank, JKEDI and Industries Department would also be provided throughout J&K during B2V4.