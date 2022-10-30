B2V4 is celebration of inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari, public awareness: LG

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a  high-level
meeting to review the progress and further action plan for  saturation of deliverables
during the ongoing Back to Village programme.
Back  to Village is the celebration of inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari  and public
awareness. It is a unique and ambitious exercise of taking  government to the doorsteps
of people, observed the Lt Governor.
The  Lt Governor highlighted the role of the people, public representatives,  and
government departments in the peace and development process. He said  it is not just the
Police and Security forces’ responsibility to  establish peace but also the prime objective
of every stakeholder of the  community as well as those in the civil administration to
ensure all  sections of society enjoy the fruits of development.
“Back to Village  also provides an opportunity to every single individual to foil the
nefarious attempt of anti-social elements. People should expose  justification or condoning
of terrorism under whatever pretext by those  trying to disrupt peace,” the Lt Governor
said.
People are now coming  out on the street to isolate individuals spreading hatred and
inciting  violence. People want development, prosperity for the society and a  better future
for the country. Those with vested interest are rattled by  overall transformation in the
Union Territory and fast-paced  socio-economic growth, the Lt Governor observed.
On being briefed  about the targets aimed to be achieved during the ongoing Back to
Village programme, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners and  concerned
departments to ensure saturation of all deliverables.
‘People  First’ should be the spirit of the Back to Village programme. It is the
administration’s responsibility to watch over the interests of the  common man and help
them to prosper. Officers on the ground must  establish close interaction and cooperation

with the people as well  PRIs, monitor quality of delivery of public services and bottlenecks
in  the field to be assessed, the Lt Governor told the officers.
It is  our aim to saturate the deliverables, identify gaps and take immediate  corrective
measures. The effective implementation of initiatives under  the Back to Village will
strengthen the economic growth and social  change, added the Lt Governor.
Our focus is on Youth, Skill  Development, Self-Employment, Strengthening of PRIs,
Nasha-Mukt  Panchayat, 100% saturation of welfare schemes for sustainable and
inclusive development, he further added.
The Lt Governor directed the  visiting officers to identify the youth for Self-employment
and Skill  development programmes as per their abilities. He further called for  taking on
board private and government banks for providing financial  assistance to youth for Self-
employment.
The Lt Governor asked the IT  department to create awareness among youth about the
online gaming  gambling, cyber & information security threats.
On the sidelines  of the meetings, the Lt Governor took stock of the situation of Lumpy
skin disease in the UT and directed for intensifying fogging and  vaccination activities,
especially in rural areas.
Sh Rohit Kansal,  Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department briefed
the meeting about the action-oriented deliverables for the fourth  edition of Back to Village.
Over 25,000 government employees at all  levels will participate including 4,500 gazetted
officers who will be  deployed to Panchayats. Around 15-18 lakh people are expected to
participate in the Back to Village-IV. Target has been set to issue 2 to  2.50 lakh
certificates under various services. As many as One lakh  Ayushman Bharat Golden
Cards and around 10 lakh land passbooks to be  issued.
60,000 to 65,000 Youth (15 youth per panchayat) for self  employment assistance and
One lakh youth (20 youth from every panchayat)  for skill training to be identified.
Stalls of Common Service  Centres are being set up, besides camps for Specially-abled
persons are  being held in panchayats. E-shram Cards, Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani,  working
of Paani Smitis, Painting of Digital J&K in every Panchayat,  testing of quality of water,
inspection of Amrit Sarovars & Youth  clubs; inspection of Patwari & VLW offices;
minimum one and  one cultural activity in every panchayat are among the
deliverables of  the B2V programme.
The performances of visiting officers to be  evaluated and ranking of departments will be
done on the basis of  feedback received from the people. Data of the Back to Village-IV
will  be digitized, it was informed.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary;  Sh Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary,
Production  Department; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner
,  Deputy Commissioners, Head of Departments and other senior officers  attended
the meeting, in person and through virtual mode, at Civil  Secretariat.

