AVV celebrates annual cultural festival

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Reminding of the goal of making oneself and others happy, Gokulashtami was celebrated at Amrita Vishwa

Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus with great fervor, enthusiasm, fanfare, and spirit by the university students. Though it signifies

the Janmashtami theme, Gokulashtami was initiated by Swami Abhayamritananda Puri, Pro-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa

Vidyapeetham as the Youth Festival of the campus, with the aim to promote cultural integration and unity among students alongside

advanced learning. During the festival, the organising committee head at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said: “The event is

conceptualized and accomplished by our faculties and students, showing diverse skill sets like creativity, engineering, brainstorming

and full implementation. Such experiences will give them life knowledge insights to our rich heritage and culture. Helps introspect and

imbibe our learnings and skill sets enabling us to implement it to practical life alongside advanced learning for future. The philosophy

of education is not just equipping students for a living, but also a formation for life with an emphasis on compassion-driven research

to make impacts globally.” Accompanied by little girls and boys dressed as Krishnas and Gopikas, the floats made their way through

the campus, stopping at various points, where students sang and danced. A total of 14 plots took part in the procession out of which

13 belonged to students of the campus and one to Amritapuri Ashram. With the support and guidance from the university, the

students put in the great effort by continuously preparing for two months, to perform at the festival, conceptualized and accomplish

the entire function, showing diverse skill sets like creativity, engineering, and brainstorming. Students from various departments

participated in the storytelling and presentation of the program.