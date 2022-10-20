AVV celebrates annual cultural festival

NL Correspondent
Jammu Tawi: Reminding of the goal of making oneself and others happy, Gokulashtami was celebrated at Amrita Vishwa
Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus with great fervor, enthusiasm, fanfare, and spirit by the university students. Though it signifies
the Janmashtami theme, Gokulashtami was initiated by Swami Abhayamritananda Puri, Pro-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa
Vidyapeetham as the Youth Festival of the campus, with the aim to promote cultural integration and unity among students alongside
advanced learning. During the festival, the organising committee head at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said: “The event is
conceptualized and accomplished by our faculties and students, showing diverse skill sets like creativity, engineering, brainstorming
and full implementation. Such experiences will give them life knowledge insights to our rich heritage and culture. Helps introspect and
imbibe our learnings and skill sets enabling us to implement it to practical life alongside advanced learning for future. The philosophy
of education is not just equipping students for a living, but also a formation for life with an emphasis on compassion-driven research
to make impacts globally.” Accompanied by little girls and boys dressed as Krishnas and Gopikas, the floats made their way through
the campus, stopping at various points, where students sang and danced. A total of 14 plots took part in the procession out of which
13 belonged to students of the campus and one to Amritapuri Ashram. With the support and guidance from the university, the
students put in the great effort by continuously preparing for two months, to perform at the festival, conceptualized and accomplish
the entire function, showing diverse skill sets like creativity, engineering, and brainstorming. Students from various departments
participated in the storytelling and presentation of the program.
