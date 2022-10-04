Authorities Suspend Mobile Internet In Parts Of Jammu, Rajouri

JAMMU, Oct 4: Authorities have decided to suspend mobile internet services in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts till 1700 hours on Tuesday, fearing “misuse by miscreants” which may cause “deterioration in public order”.

The temporary suspension of the internet services comes while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to the area.

“The ADGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data (2G/3G/4G) services in District Jammu at Lat:32.816110, Long:74.818369 and within a radius of 1.5 KMs around the mentioned latitude/longitude and in District Rajouri at Lat:33.338402, Long 74.337315 and within a radius of 1.5 KMs around the mentioned latitude/longitude w.e.f 03.10.2022 (1700 HRS) to 04.10.20222 (1900 HRS),” read a government order issued by the Financial Commissioner Home (ACS) R K Goyal.