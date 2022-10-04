Aus get Marsh, Stoinis boost ahead of T20 World Cup

Agencies

Australia captain Aaron Finch said it was unlikely that exciting young all-rounder Cameron Green would play a part at the World Cup.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is set to return for the first T20 World Cup warm-up against West Indies on Wednesday.

Marsh is expected to bat at the No 3 spot but will be spared bowling duties as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Marsh’s

return is good news for defending champions Australia in the lead-up to the October 16 to November 13 World Cup given Marcus Stoinis

is still nursing a side strain.

Captain Aaron Finch said Stoinis remained on track to play against England in Perth on Sunday in the first of three T20Is. “He’s at a level

where we think that he’ll be fully fit for that first game against England,” Finch told reporters on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

“We were just conscious of the travel with a quick turnaround. “It can be quite a high-risk game for some guys with some soft tissue

injuries so he’s just still planning and preparing there.”